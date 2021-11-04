Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of March 17 handover
The Guardian  - Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has announced the dissolution of his cabinet and termination of the appointments of cabinet members and aides with effect from March 16.

3 days ago
