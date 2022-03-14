Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

107.239 million barrels of crude oil missing from 2019 ― Auditor General
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
107.239 million barrels of crude oil missing from 2019 ― Auditor General

The office of the Auditor General for the Federation has said that the defunct Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) now NNPC Limited failed ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

