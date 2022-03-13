Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nationwide outage as national grid collapses again after loss of 1,100MW
Linda Ikeji Blog  - There's been a nationwide power outage following the collapse of the national electricity grid on Monday March 14.

17 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Blackout in Lagos, seven other states as national grid collapses The Punch:
Blackout in Lagos, seven other states as national grid collapses
Nationwide Blackout Imminent As National Grid Collapses Leadership:
Nationwide Blackout Imminent As National Grid Collapses
Nigerians Experience Blackout as National Grid Collapses Business Post Nigeria:
Nigerians Experience Blackout as National Grid Collapses
Blackout in Nigeria as National grid collapses News Wire NGR:
Blackout in Nigeria as National grid collapses
Again, Power Outage As National Grid Collapses The Will:
Again, Power Outage As National Grid Collapses
Blackout in Lagos, seven other states as national grid collapses News Breakers:
Blackout in Lagos, seven other states as national grid collapses
Blackout In Lagos, Seven Other States As National Grid Collapses | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Blackout In Lagos, Seven Other States As National Grid Collapses | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Blackout in Lagos, seven other states as national grid collapses Within Nigeria:
Blackout in Lagos, seven other states as national grid collapses
Blackout Looms In Lagos, Seven Other States As National Grid Collapses Again Naija News:
Blackout Looms In Lagos, Seven Other States As National Grid Collapses Again
Blackout in Lagos, seven other states as national grid collapses People n Politics:
Blackout in Lagos, seven other states as national grid collapses
Power outage hits Nigerians as national grid collapses on Monday - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Power outage hits Nigerians as national grid collapses on Monday - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian soldiers in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Mining firms owed Nigerian govt N2.76bn in 2020 – NEITI - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
3 ‘I was a board member’ – Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70 - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 “This lady juju dey work” – Nigerians react to Korra Obidi’s husband’s new comment about his wife, Korra (Video) - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
5 Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng - The Herald, 9 hours ago
6 Nationwide outage as national grid collapses again after loss of 1,100MW - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 mins ago
7 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 10 hours ago
8 War: There'll be absolute consequences - US warns China as Russia asks for assistance - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 How Presidency Plan To End Fuel Scarcity Permanently - Leadership, 23 hours ago
10 ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 8-Weeks, Gives FG Fresh Conditions To Meet Demands - Independent, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info