Nnamdi Kanu hires new lawyer [PHOTO]

1
Diesel is the new luxury: Paul Okoye cries out, says he spends heavily to power his generator at home - Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Strike: IGP orders adjustment of police pay to tally with new salary structure - Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
3
Actress Chioma Toplis remanded in Abia correctional center over ?malicious? Facebook post against Abia chief - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
How I Was Framed By NDLEA Personnel Assisting Drug Barons To Ship Cocaine To Nigeria – Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari - Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
5
Umahi's Sack: APC warns PDP to stop pressurizing INEC over certificate of return - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
6
Sack: David Umahi withdraws original stay of execution motion - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
Power Outage: We’ve Restored National Grid But Never Expected Some Of The Challenges – Minister - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
8
ISWAP attacks Borno community, abduct health worker, cart away fuel, food items - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
How `bishop’ drugged, defiled two underage girls – Sanusi - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers - The Guardian,
22 hours ago