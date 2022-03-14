Post News
Sylvester Oromoni: Pathologist reveals real cause of Dowen College student’s death
Daily Post
- A consultant pathologist at the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta, Dr Clement Vhriterhire, who carried out the first autopsy on Dowen College Student,
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Sylvester Oromoni: Pathologist says no proof of chemical intoxication
The Nation:
A consultant pathologist at the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta, Dr Clement Vhriterhire, who carried out the first autopsy on Dowen College Student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr., said there was no proof of chemical intoxication in his body.
News Verge:
Oromoni: No proof of chemical intoxication – Pathologist — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Oromoni: Warri Pathologist debunks proof of chemical intoxication
Nigerian Eye:
Sylvester Oromoni: Pathologist reveals real cause of Dowen College student’s death
NPO Reports:
No Traces of Chemical Intoxication Found on Late Oromoni – Pathologist
More Picks
1
Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son -
Legit,
9 hours ago
2
EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
3
Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of March 17 handover -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
4
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags -
Legit,
8 hours ago
6
107.239 million barrels of crude oil missing from 2019 ― Auditor General -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
7
Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage -
The Street Journal,
3 hours ago
8
Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others -
Talk Glitz,
6 hours ago
9
Russian Invasion Could Be Over By May, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Predicts -
The Street Journal,
11 hours ago
10
Lady stabs ex-lover to death during argument over N3,000 sharing formula -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
