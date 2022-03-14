Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rainstorm: RIFAN loses N30.4m paddy rice, fertilisers in Delta
News photo The Guardian  - The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Delta has lamented the loss of over N30.4 million worth of paddy rice and fertilisers to rainstorms in Asaba.

