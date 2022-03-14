Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

14-year-old nanny strangles mistress? baby to death in Lagos to please cult group in Enugu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 14-year-old nanny, Chiamaka Odo, for strangling her mistress’ six-month-old baby to death to please the Ogoloma cult group in Enugu State.

51 mins ago
