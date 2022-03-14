Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kanye Told Me My Career Was Over, Kim Kardashian reveals
News photo Daily Trust  - American businesswoman and reality television star, Kimberly Noel Kardashian, has revealed that her ex-husband, Kanye West, told her that her career was over. This was revealed in the trailer of their new reality family series which aired on Monday. [ ...

18 hours ago
