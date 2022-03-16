Post News
News at a Glance
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention
Daily Post
- The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Monday, accused three co-defendants, in the alleged drug trafficking case against suspended DCP Abba
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Abba Kyari: NDLEA accuses co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention
Vanguard News:
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention
Naija Loaded:
NDLEA Accuses Abba Kyari’s Co-defendants Of Unruly Behaviour In Detention
The Herald:
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention
Prompt News:
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention
The Eagle Online:
Kyari’s co-defendants accused of unruly behaviour in detention
The News Guru:
Drug deal: How Abba Kyari’s co-defendants are behaving unruly in detention - NDLEA
Daily Nigerian:
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention
Ladun Liadi Blog:
NDLEA Accuses Abba Kyari’s Co-Defendants Of Unruly Behaviour In Detention | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Fresh Reporters:
NDLEA Accuses Abba Kyari’s Co-defendants Of Unruly Behaviour In Detention
News Breakers:
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention
More Picks
1
Diesel is the new luxury: Paul Okoye cries out, says he spends heavily to power his generator at home -
Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Strike: IGP orders adjustment of police pay to tally with new salary structure -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
3
Actress Chioma Toplis remanded in Abia correctional center over ?malicious? Facebook post against Abia chief -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
How I Was Framed By NDLEA Personnel Assisting Drug Barons To Ship Cocaine To Nigeria – Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
5
Umahi's Sack: APC warns PDP to stop pressurizing INEC over certificate of return -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
6
Power Outage: We’ve Restored National Grid But Never Expected Some Of The Challenges – Minister -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
7
ISWAP attacks Borno community, abduct health worker, cart away fuel, food items -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
How `bishop’ drugged, defiled two underage girls – Sanusi -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
9
NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
10
Malami makes further clarifications on DCP Abba Kyari -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
