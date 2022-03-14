Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bride in coma after her groom died in an accident on his way to their wedding
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A groom died in an accident on his way to his wedding.

 

Mohammed Zakari suffered an accident while on his way to his wedding on Sunday, March 13.

 

The unfortunate incident

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bride Slips Into Coma After Her Groom Perished In An Accident On His Way To Their Wedding Information Nigeria:
Bride Slips Into Coma After Her Groom Perished In An Accident On His Way To Their Wedding
Tragic: Bride In Coma As Husband To Be Dies In Fatal Accident On Wedding Day News Break:
Tragic: Bride In Coma As Husband To Be Dies In Fatal Accident On Wedding Day
Bride Slips Into Coma After Her Groom Perished In An Accident On His Way To Their Wedding News Breakers:
Bride Slips Into Coma After Her Groom Perished In An Accident On His Way To Their Wedding
Ghana: Bride in coma after groom died in an accident on his way to their wedding Within Nigeria:
Ghana: Bride in coma after groom died in an accident on his way to their wedding
Bride Slumps After Groom Dies In Motor Accident On His Way To Wedding Naija News:
Bride Slumps After Groom Dies In Motor Accident On His Way To Wedding
Bride Slips Into Coma After Her Groom Perished In An Accident On His Way To Their Wedding Tori News:
Bride Slips Into Coma After Her Groom Perished In An Accident On His Way To Their Wedding


   More Picks
1 Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of March 17 handover - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
4 He needs help: Nigerians agree with journalist who says Portable needs to be in a rehabilitation centre - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage - The Street Journal, 1 hour ago
8 Okocha, Siasia, Amokachi, others benefit as Buhari approves houses for 1994 Super Eagles team - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz, 4 hours ago
10 Lady stabs ex-lover to death during argument over N3,000 sharing formula - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info