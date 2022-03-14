Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Price hike: FG to grant airline operators licence to import aviation fuel
Daily Trust
- The federal government has agreed to grant licences to airline operators to import aviation fuel.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Airline operators will be granted licence to import aviation fuel - NNPC
Nigerian Tribune:
NNPC set to grant airline operators licence to import aviation fuel
The Street Journal:
NNPC to grant airline operators licence to import aviation fuel
Sundiata Post:
Airline Operators Will Be Granted Licence To Import Aviation Fuel – NNPC
Affairs TV:
Airline operators will be granted licence to import aviation fuel, says NNPC
Infotrust News:
Airline Operators Will Be Granted Licence To Import Aviation Fuel – NNPC
Tori News:
Airline Operators Will Be Granted Licence To Import Aviation Fuel - NNPC
More Picks
1
Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son -
Legit,
7 hours ago
2
EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
3
Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of March 17 handover -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
4
He needs help: Nigerians agree with journalist who says Portable needs to be in a rehabilitation centre -
Legit,
23 hours ago
5
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags -
Legit,
6 hours ago
7
Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage -
The Street Journal,
1 hour ago
8
Okocha, Siasia, Amokachi, others benefit as Buhari approves houses for 1994 Super Eagles team -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others -
Talk Glitz,
4 hours ago
10
Lady stabs ex-lover to death during argument over N3,000 sharing formula -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...