Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Robbers pose as Uber drivers, rob passenger of N2.4m
Daily Trust
- The police in Lagos have arrested two men posing as Uber drivers to rob unsuspecting passengers in some parts of the state.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Robbers pose as Uber drivers and rob passenger of N2.4m in Lagos
Naija Loaded:
Robbers Pose As Uber Drivers And Rob Passenger Of N2.4m In Lagos
The Street Journal:
Police arrest two robbers disguised as Uber drivers who withdrew N2.4m from victim's account in Lagos
Republican Nigeria:
Police Arrest Suspects Posing As Uber Drivers To Rob Passenger Of N2.4M In Lagos
News Breakers:
How suspected Uber drivers robbed passengers at gunpoint
Tori News:
Police Arrest Suspects Posing As Uber Drivers To Rob Passenger Of N2.4M In Lagos
More Picks
1
Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son -
Legit,
9 hours ago
2
EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
3
Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of March 17 handover -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
4
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags -
Legit,
8 hours ago
6
107.239 million barrels of crude oil missing from 2019 ― Auditor General -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
7
Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage -
The Street Journal,
3 hours ago
8
Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others -
Talk Glitz,
6 hours ago
9
Russian Invasion Could Be Over By May, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Predicts -
The Street Journal,
11 hours ago
10
Lady stabs ex-lover to death during argument over N3,000 sharing formula -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
