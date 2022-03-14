Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Army Personnel, Six Others Killed In Communal Clash In Edo
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Nigerian Army Personnel, Six Others Killed In Communal Clash In Edo

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Soldier, six others killed in Edo communal clash The Punch:
Soldier, six others killed in Edo communal clash
Four killed as soldiers take over Edo community Nigerian Tribune:
Four killed as soldiers take over Edo community
Soldier, 6 others killed as youth groups clash in Edo community Vanguard News:
Soldier, 6 others killed as youth groups clash in Edo community
4 feared killed as youths clash with troops in Edo The News:
4 feared killed as youths clash with troops in Edo
Nigerian Army Personnel, Six Others Killed In Communal Clash In Edo News Breakers:
Nigerian Army Personnel, Six Others Killed In Communal Clash In Edo
Four Killed As Soldiers Take Over Edo Community The New Diplomat:
Four Killed As Soldiers Take Over Edo Community
Soldier, six others killed in Edo communal clash Within Nigeria:
Soldier, six others killed in Edo communal clash


   More Picks
1 Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration - Malami | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
2 FirstBank Rewards Customers With N50m Worth Of Prizes In Verve Card Campaign - The Will, 1 day ago
3 ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 8-Weeks, Gives FG Fresh Conditions To Meet Demands - Independent, 19 hours ago
4 People who refuse to apologize for hurting others - Korra Obidi's estranged husband lists one of the red flags to look out for in friendship, marriage and business - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 UK Govt Tells Chelsea Fans: Stop Chanting Abramovich's Name - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
6 Minister holds emergency meeting with stakeholders over erratic power supply - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, NDDC, others for investigation - News Verge, 22 hours ago
8 Don't use your hands to turn your caring husband into a monster - Fashion designer Yomi Casual advices wives who claim to be ''boss lady'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 PDP is not your personal property, Edo cannot be procured – Obaseki tells Wike Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that the recent personal attacks by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, against his deputy, Philip Shaibu, are unfortunate and totally - Core TV News, 18 hours ago
10 Over 500 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists Graduate From Rehabilitation Camp In Gombe, Sent Back To Home Communities - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info