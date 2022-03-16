Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court Frees One Of The Four Teenagers Arrested For Killing, Burning Of Girlfriend’s Head In Ogun
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Punch:
One of four Ogun teenagers arrested for roasting girlfriend’s head released
The Street Journal:
Court releases one of four teenagers arrested for killing, burning girlfriend's head in Ogun
Pulse Nigeria:
Court discharges 1 of 4 teenagers arrested for killing girlfriend for money rituals
News Breakers:
One of four Ogun teenagers arrested for roasting girlfriend’s head released


   More Picks
1 Diesel is the new luxury: Paul Okoye cries out, says he spends heavily to power his generator at home - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Strike: IGP orders adjustment of police pay to tally with new salary structure - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
3 Actress Chioma Toplis remanded in Abia correctional center over ?malicious? Facebook post against Abia chief - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 How I Was Framed By NDLEA Personnel Assisting Drug Barons To Ship Cocaine To Nigeria – Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 Umahi's Sack: APC warns PDP to stop pressurizing INEC over certificate of return - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Power Outage: We’ve Restored National Grid But Never Expected Some Of The Challenges – Minister - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 ISWAP attacks Borno community, abduct health worker, cart away fuel, food items - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 How `bishop’ drugged, defiled two underage girls – Sanusi - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 Malami makes further clarifications on DCP Abba Kyari - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info