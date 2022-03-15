Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest 11 for burning Ogun monarch to death, state suspects’ excuse
News photo The Punch  - No fewer than 11 suspects have been arrested over the killing of Oba Ayinde Odetola, the Olu of Agodo town, in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

11 suspects arrested for burning Ogun monarch to death Linda Ikeji Blog:
11 suspects arrested for burning Ogun monarch to death
Police arrest 11 suspects who allegedly burnt monarch to death Premium Times:
Police arrest 11 suspects who allegedly burnt monarch to death
Police Arrest 11 Suspects For Allegedly Burning Ogun Monarch To Death Republican Nigeria:
Police Arrest 11 Suspects For Allegedly Burning Ogun Monarch To Death
Eleven arrested for burning Ogun monarch to death Within Nigeria:
Eleven arrested for burning Ogun monarch to death
Police arrest 11 for burning Ogun monarch to death, state suspects’ excuse News Breakers:
Police arrest 11 for burning Ogun monarch to death, state suspects’ excuse
Police Arrest 11 Suspects For Allegedly Burning Ogun Monarch To Death Tori News:
Police Arrest 11 Suspects For Allegedly Burning Ogun Monarch To Death


   More Picks
1 Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son - Legit, 10 hours ago
2 107.239 million barrels of crude oil missing from 2019 ― Auditor General - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
4 Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of March 17 handover - The Guardian, 1 day ago
5 'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 10 hours ago
6 NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Price hike: FG to grant airline operators licence to import aviation fuel - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
8 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage - The Street Journal, 4 hours ago
10 Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info