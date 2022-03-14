Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son
Legit
- Peruzzi has reacted to a claim by a troll that Davido's Ifeanyi is his son. The singer promised to deal with the man if he is ever caught. Read more on Legit.ng
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
NSENSITIVE!!! Davido Posts Picture Of A Wizkid FC Twitter User Who Alleged On Twitter That Davido Used Peruzzi’s Child As His Album Cover. The Twitter User : Mista_Mdee Made The Post On Twitter Yesterday March14 At About 3:00pm.
Ripples Nigeria:
Furious Davido warns Twitter troll who said Peruzzi fathered his son
Pulse Nigeria:
Peruzzi threatens Twitter user who accused him of fathering Davido's son
Correct Kid:
“Dead Man Walking” – Davido Blows Hot After Troll Called Ifeanyi Peruzzi’s Son
Republican Nigeria:
Davido Angry After Twitter Troll Said Ifeanyi’s Real Father Is Peruzzi
The Genius Media:
#Davido: Twitter Explodes Moment #Mdee Called Ifeanyi Peruzzi’s Son
Legit 9ja:
Davido Vows To Deal With Twitter Troll Who Called Peruzzi The Father Of His Son.
Mp3 Bullet:
Peruzzi fires back at Troll who implied he is the father of Davido's son
Edujandon:
Peruzzi Vows To Deal With Guy Who Claimed His The Father Of Davido’s Son
News Breakers:
Davido blows hot as trolls target his son Ifeanyi
Tori News:
Davido Angry After Twitter Troll Said Ifeanyi's Real Father Is Peruzzi
