Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son
Legit  - Peruzzi has reacted to a claim by a troll that Davido's Ifeanyi is his son. The singer promised to deal with the man if he is ever caught. Read more on Legit.ng

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

