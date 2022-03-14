Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags
Legit  - Korra Obidi's husband, Justin Dean is not done ranting on social media. He recently noted that people who refuse to apologise are red flags.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

People who refuse to apologize for hurting others - Korra Obidi Linda Ikeji Blog:
People who refuse to apologize for hurting others - Korra Obidi's estranged husband lists one of the red flags to look out for in friendship, marriage and business
Korra Obidi’s Husband, Justin Dean, Highlights Red Flag In Relationships ==== Dr Justin Dean, the estranged husband of Nigerian dancer and author, Korra Obidi, on Monday, highlighted one red flag in relationships. The Punch:
Korra Obidi’s Husband, Justin Dean, Highlights Red Flag In Relationships ==== Dr Justin Dean, the estranged husband of Nigerian dancer and author, Korra Obidi, on Monday, highlighted one red flag in relationships.
People who refuse to apologize for hurting others – Korra Obidi’s estranged husband lists one of the red flags to look out for in friendship, marriage and business Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
People who refuse to apologize for hurting others – Korra Obidi’s estranged husband lists one of the red flags to look out for in friendship, marriage and business
Korra Obidi’s estranged husband, Justine Dean lists one of the red flags to look out for in marriage Oyo Gist:
Korra Obidi’s estranged husband, Justine Dean lists one of the red flags to look out for in marriage
Korra Obidi’s husband lists one of the red flags To look out for in relationships Top Naija:
Korra Obidi’s husband lists one of the red flags To look out for in relationships
“Wives Who Refuse To Apologize For Hurting Others Are Red Flags”— Dancer, Korra Obidi’s Husband Gist Lovers:
“Wives Who Refuse To Apologize For Hurting Others Are Red Flags”— Dancer, Korra Obidi’s Husband
People who refuse to apologize for hurting others - Korra Obidi Gist Punch:
People who refuse to apologize for hurting others - Korra Obidi's estranged husband
People Who Refuse To Apologize For Hurting Others – Korra Obidi’s Husband Lists One Of The Red Flags To Look Out For In Relationships Online Nigeria:
People Who Refuse To Apologize For Hurting Others – Korra Obidi’s Husband Lists One Of The Red Flags To Look Out For In Relationships
Glamsquad Magazine:
“Redflags To Watch Out For In Marriage” – Korra Obidi’s Estranged Husband, Justin Dean gives a short list
People Who Refuse To Apologize For Hurting Others Republican Nigeria:
People Who Refuse To Apologize For Hurting Others
People Who Refuse To Apologize For Hurting Others - Korra Obidi Tori News:
People Who Refuse To Apologize For Hurting Others - Korra Obidi's Husband Lists One Of The Red Flags To Look Out For In Relationships


   More Picks
1 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
2 He needs help: Nigerians agree with journalist who says Portable needs to be in a rehabilitation centre - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 3 hours ago
4 Okocha, Siasia, Amokachi, others benefit as Buhari approves houses for 1994 Super Eagles team - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 FG, CBN set to finance 75,600 N-power beneficiaries - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
6 ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 8-Weeks, Gives FG Fresh Conditions To Meet Demands - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 Eledumare Festival: God not happy with Nigeria's situation ― Gani Adams - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
8 Minister holds emergency meeting with stakeholders over erratic power supply - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 I’m still in PDP, says Kwankwaso despite floating new party - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: Atiku, Tinubu has no chance, we’ll put them where they belong – Arewa youths - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info