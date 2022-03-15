Post News
News at a Glance
Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid: Rangnick’s team news for Champions League tie confirmed
Daily Post
- Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick's team news for their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid has been confirmed.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Atletico Madrid knock Man United out of Champions League
Channels Television:
Man Utd Crash Out Of Champions League
Daily Trust:
Things you should know about tonight’s Man U, Atletico Madrid clash
Complete Sports:
UCL: Atletico Madrid Knocked Out Manchester United
Naija Loaded:
TEAM NEWS!! See Details About Man United Squad To Face Atletico Madrid
Not Just OK:
#UCL: Atletico Madrid Ends Manchester United Run in the Champions League
Ripples Nigeria:
Ronaldo fires blanks as Atletico knock Man Utd out of Champions League
News Breakers:
Atletico Madrid knock Man United out of Champions League
The Genius Media:
#MUNATM: Watch Free #ChampionsLeague Live Stream Match Between Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid
More Picks
1
EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
2
"Nigerians should stop disrespecting me" - Media personality, Toke Makinwa calls out people belittling her achievements -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
18 hours ago
4
Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage -
The Street Journal,
12 hours ago
5
People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags -
Legit,
17 hours ago
6
Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others -
Talk Glitz,
15 hours ago
7
Russian Invasion Could Be Over By May, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Predicts -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
8
E-fraud greatest threat to digital finance, says NCC -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
9
He allegedly committed N41.6 billion fraud: EFCC arrests prominent Nigerian on FBI Wanted List, US reacts -
Legit,
15 hours ago
10
Nigerian Military Rains Missiles On Katsina Bandits Leader’s Camp During Marriage Feast -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
