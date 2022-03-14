Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter stories: Man reportedly buys N125m duplex for his 19 year old Benin girlfriend as a birthday present
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Twitter user @JustKingss has shared the story of how a man contacted him that he wanted to purchase a N125 million duplex which later turned out to be for his 19-year-old girlfriend.

 

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man Buys N125m Duplex For 19-year-old Girlfriend News Break:
Man Buys N125m Duplex For 19-year-old Girlfriend
Married Man Reportedly Buys N125M Duplex For His 19-year-old Girlfriend As A Birthday Present Republican Nigeria:
Married Man Reportedly Buys N125M Duplex For His 19-year-old Girlfriend As A Birthday Present
Man reportedly buys N125m duplex for his 19-year-old sidechick as a birthday present Naija Parrot:
Man reportedly buys N125m duplex for his 19-year-old sidechick as a birthday present
"Fear under 23 girls kings!" – Man says as he recounts how a client bought for his 19-year-old Benin girlfriend a N125m duplex in Lekki Gist Reel:
"Fear under 23 girls kings!" – Man says as he recounts how a client bought for his 19-year-old Benin girlfriend a N125m duplex in Lekki
Twitter Stories: Married Man Reportedly Buys N125M Duplex For His 19-year-old Girlfriend As A Birthday Present Tori News:
Twitter Stories: Married Man Reportedly Buys N125M Duplex For His 19-year-old Girlfriend As A Birthday Present


   More Picks
1 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
2 Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of March 17 handover - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
3 He needs help: Nigerians agree with journalist who says Portable needs to be in a rehabilitation centre - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son - Legit, 6 hours ago
5 NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Okocha, Siasia, Amokachi, others benefit as Buhari approves houses for 1994 Super Eagles team - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Lady stabs ex-lover to death during argument over N3,000 sharing formula - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 FG, CBN set to finance 75,600 N-power beneficiaries - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
10 Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info