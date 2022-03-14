Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions
The Nigeria Lawyer  - An Indian court on Tuesday upheld a ban on the hijab in class in the state of Karnataka, a ruling which might have a bearing in the rest of the country that has a big Muslim minority.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Indian court upholds hijab ban in educational institutions | World | herald.ng The Herald:
Indian court upholds hijab ban in educational institutions | World | herald.ng
Court upholds hijab ban in schools Peoples Gazette:
Court upholds hijab ban in schools
Court bans Hijab in schools - P.M. News PM News:
Court bans Hijab in schools - P.M. News
Court Upholds School Hijab Ban In India The Street Journal:
Court Upholds School Hijab Ban In India's South
Court upholds school hijab ban in India’s south News Breakers:
Court upholds school hijab ban in India’s south


   More Picks
1 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
2 He needs help: Nigerians agree with journalist who says Portable needs to be in a rehabilitation centre - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 Okocha, Siasia, Amokachi, others benefit as Buhari approves houses for 1994 Super Eagles team - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Lady stabs ex-lover to death during argument over N3,000 sharing formula - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 FG, CBN set to finance 75,600 N-power beneficiaries - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
9 Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz, 3 hours ago
10 Over 500 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists Graduate From Rehabilitation Camp In Gombe, Sent Back To Home Communities - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info