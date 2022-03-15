Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NNPC, oil marketers strike deal over aviation fuel, to crash price in three days
The Street Journal  - The Federal House of Representatives and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd on Monday, 14 March, brokered an interim agreement between Oil marketers and Airline Operators to resolve the current aviation fuel crisis in the country.

