Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others
Talk Glitz  - Dancehall singer Blackface Naija or just Blackface has declared himself better than the likes of Davido as well as Grammy-winning artists Wizkid, Burna Boy and others.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Blackface sparks reactions as he claims he is the GOAT ahead of Wizkid, Olamide, Davido and others Legit:
Blackface sparks reactions as he claims he is the GOAT ahead of Wizkid, Olamide, Davido and others
Dancehall singer Blackface Naija or just Blackface has declared himself better than the likes of Davido as well as Grammy winning artistes Wizkid, Burna Boy and others. The Nation:
Dancehall singer Blackface Naija or just Blackface has declared himself better than the likes of Davido as well as Grammy winning artistes Wizkid, Burna Boy and others.
I’m ahead of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy – Singer, Blackface Correct NG:
I’m ahead of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy – Singer, Blackface
I am better than Wizkid, Burnaboy, Davido, Others — Blackface Nigerian Eye:
I am better than Wizkid, Burnaboy, Davido, Others — Blackface
Blackface claims he is better than Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, others Mp3 Bullet:
Blackface claims he is better than Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, others
I’m ahead of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy – Singer, Blackface Naija on Point:
I’m ahead of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy – Singer, Blackface
‘I’m ahead of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, others’ — Singer, Blackface Gbextra Online Portal:
‘I’m ahead of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, others’ — Singer, Blackface
I Am Better Than Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido – Blackface Claims Naija News:
I Am Better Than Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido – Blackface Claims
I’m Ahead Of Wizkid, D’banj, Burna Boy, Davido Republican Nigeria:
I’m Ahead Of Wizkid, D’banj, Burna Boy, Davido
I Tori News:
I'm Ahead Of Wizkid, D'banj, Burna Boy, Davido - Blackface


   More Picks
1 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
2 He needs help: Nigerians agree with journalist who says Portable needs to be in a rehabilitation centre - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 Okocha, Siasia, Amokachi, others benefit as Buhari approves houses for 1994 Super Eagles team - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Lady stabs ex-lover to death during argument over N3,000 sharing formula - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 FG, CBN set to finance 75,600 N-power beneficiaries - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
9 Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz, 3 hours ago
10 Over 500 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists Graduate From Rehabilitation Camp In Gombe, Sent Back To Home Communities - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info