American wrestling legend, Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon, dies at 63
News photo Daily Trust  - The World Wrestling Entertainment has been thrown into a state of mourning as they have lost one of their Hall of Famers, Scott Hall, who reached stardom as “Razor Ramon” during the heyday of his career in the 1990s. Hall died at 63.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

