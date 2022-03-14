Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"That's so primitive and ghetto" - OAP Toolz addresses men who feel threatened by high earning and successful women
Linda Ikeji Blog
- OAP "Toolz" Oniru-Demuren has said that men who feel threatened or are turned off by a woman's success are primitive.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"That's so primitive and ghetto" – OAP Toolz addresses men who feel threatened by high earning and successful women
Independent:
OAP Toolz Addresses Men Who Feel Threatened By High Earning And Successful Women
Gist Reel:
"That's so primitive and ghetto" – OAP Toolz knocks men who feel threatened by successful women
Naija Parrot:
“That’s so primitive and ghetto” – OAP Toolz addresses men who feel threatened by high earning and successful women
Republican Nigeria:
That’s So Primitive And Ghetto
Tori News:
That's So Primitive And Ghetto - OAP Toolz Tells Men Who Feel Threatened By Successful Women
More Picks
1
Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son -
Legit,
10 hours ago
2
107.239 million barrels of crude oil missing from 2019 ― Auditor General -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
3
EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
4
Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of March 17 handover -
The Guardian,
1 day ago
5
'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
10 hours ago
6
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Price hike: FG to grant airline operators licence to import aviation fuel -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
8
People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags -
Legit,
9 hours ago
9
Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage -
The Street Journal,
4 hours ago
10
Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others -
Talk Glitz,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...