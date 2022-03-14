Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"That's so primitive and ghetto" - OAP Toolz addresses men who feel threatened by high earning and successful women
Linda Ikeji Blog  - OAP  "Toolz" Oniru-Demuren has said that men who feel threatened or are turned off by a woman's success are primitive.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"That Yaba Left Online:
"That's so primitive and ghetto" – OAP Toolz addresses men who feel threatened by high earning and successful women
OAP Toolz Addresses Men Who Feel Threatened By High Earning And Successful Women Independent:
OAP Toolz Addresses Men Who Feel Threatened By High Earning And Successful Women
"That Gist Reel:
"That's so primitive and ghetto" – OAP Toolz knocks men who feel threatened by successful women
“That’s so primitive and ghetto” – OAP Toolz addresses men who feel threatened by high earning and successful women Naija Parrot:
“That’s so primitive and ghetto” – OAP Toolz addresses men who feel threatened by high earning and successful women
That’s So Primitive And Ghetto Republican Nigeria:
That’s So Primitive And Ghetto
That Tori News:
That's So Primitive And Ghetto - OAP Toolz Tells Men Who Feel Threatened By Successful Women


   More Picks
1 Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son - Legit, 10 hours ago
2 107.239 million barrels of crude oil missing from 2019 ― Auditor General - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
4 Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of March 17 handover - The Guardian, 1 day ago
5 'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 10 hours ago
6 NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Price hike: FG to grant airline operators licence to import aviation fuel - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
8 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage - The Street Journal, 4 hours ago
10 Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info