Judge threatens to throw out Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son - Legit,
10 hours ago
|
2
|
107.239 million barrels of crude oil missing from 2019 ― Auditor General - Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
|
4
|
Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of March 17 handover - The Guardian,
1 day ago
|
5
|
'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer,
10 hours ago
|
6
|
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Price hike: FG to grant airline operators licence to import aviation fuel - Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage - The Street Journal,
4 hours ago
|
10
|
Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz,
7 hours ago