Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court threatens to strike out Abba Kyari's N500m suit against FG
News photo Vanguard News  - "A declaration that refusal to grant administrative bail to Applicant on alleged bailable offence is unlawful and infringement on the Applicant's fundamental human right.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court threatens to strike out Abba Kyari’s N500m fundamental rights suit – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Court threatens to strike out Abba Kyari’s N500m fundamental rights suit – The Sun Nigeria
Judge threatens to strike out alleged drug dealer Abba Kyari Peoples Gazette:
Judge threatens to strike out alleged drug dealer Abba Kyari's suit
Judge threatens to throw out Abba Kyari’s N500m suit against FG News Wire NGR:
Judge threatens to throw out Abba Kyari’s N500m suit against FG
Judge threatens to throw out Abba Kyari’s suit The Eagle Online:
Judge threatens to throw out Abba Kyari’s suit
Court Threatens To Strike Out Abba Kyari’s N500m Suit Against Federal Government Kanyi Daily:
Court Threatens To Strike Out Abba Kyari’s N500m Suit Against Federal Government


   More Picks
1 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 "Nigerians should stop disrespecting me" - Media personality, Toke Makinwa calls out people belittling her achievements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
4 Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
5 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz, 19 hours ago
7 He allegedly committed N41.6 billion fraud: EFCC arrests prominent Nigerian on FBI Wanted List, US reacts - Legit, 20 hours ago
8 Nigerian Military Rains Missiles On Katsina Bandits Leader’s Camp During Marriage Feast - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
9 Imo: Okorocha is my brother, I have begged him for forgiveness - Uzodinma - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Oromoni: Ukraine-trained Dowen College Nurse tells court deceased has injury on thigh - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info