Reps to conduct status of inquiry on NRC, Ibadan-Lagos train fuel saga

Reps to conduct status of inquiry on NRC, Ibadan-Lagos train fuel saga



The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, unveiled plans to conduct a status of inquiry on Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) with a view to address ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineReps to conduct status of inquiry on NRC, Ibadan-Lagos train fuel sagaThe House of Representatives, on Tuesday, unveiled plans to conduct a status of inquiry on Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) with a view to address ...



News Credibility Score: 99%