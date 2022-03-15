Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chelsea Announce They Are Unable To Sell Tickets For FA Cup Clash At Middlesbrough
 Additional Sources

Chelsea ask FA to ban Middlesbrough fans in cup tie Nigerian Tribune:
Chelsea ask FA to ban Middlesbrough fans in cup tie
Middlesbrough Respond to Chelsea Not Just OK:
Middlesbrough Respond to Chelsea's FA Cup Appeal | See Details
Middlesbrough reject Chelsea Peoples Gazette:
Middlesbrough reject Chelsea's "bizarre" request to play FA Cup tie indoors
Chelsea Request To Play FA Cup Game Against Middlesbrough Without Fans The Will:
Chelsea Request To Play FA Cup Game Against Middlesbrough Without Fans
Tuchel confirms his team CANNOT fly to FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough Edujandon:
Tuchel confirms his team CANNOT fly to FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough
Sanctions Hit Chelsea FC, Can Global Upfront:
Sanctions Hit Chelsea FC, Can't Fly To Saturday's FA Cup Quarter-final At Middlesbrough, To Make Grueling 10-hour round-trip Bus Journey
Chelsea want FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Chelsea want FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors - CoreTV News


