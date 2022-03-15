Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-Assistant Inspector-General, Joseph Mbu Drags Police To Court Over Forced Retirement
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Ex-Assistant Inspector-General, Joseph Mbu Drags Police To Court Over Forced Retirement

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ex-AIG Joseph Mbu sues police for compulsory retirement Peoples Gazette:
Ex-AIG Joseph Mbu sues police for compulsory retirement
Ex-AIG, Joseph Mbu drags police to court over compulsory retirement The Street Journal:
Ex-AIG, Joseph Mbu drags police to court over compulsory retirement
Retired AIG Joseph Mbu seeks invalidation of his compulsory retirement Daily Nigerian:
Retired AIG Joseph Mbu seeks invalidation of his compulsory retirement
Rtd AIG Mbu prays court to invalidate his compulsory retirement News Diary Online:
Rtd AIG Mbu prays court to invalidate his compulsory retirement
AIG prays court to invalidate his compulsory retirement by police The Eagle Online:
AIG prays court to invalidate his compulsory retirement by police
Rtd AIG Mbu prays court to invalidate his compulsory retirement — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Rtd AIG Mbu prays court to invalidate his compulsory retirement — NEWSVERGE
Retired AIG Joseph Mbu seeks invalidation of his compulsory retirement News Breakers:
Retired AIG Joseph Mbu seeks invalidation of his compulsory retirement


   More Picks
1 Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 "Nigerians should stop disrespecting me" - Media personality, Toke Makinwa calls out people belittling her achievements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Lady stabs ex-lover to death during argument over N3,000 sharing formula - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
5 Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
6 'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 13 hours ago
7 NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Price hike: FG to grant airline operators licence to import aviation fuel - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
9 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 12 hours ago
10 Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info