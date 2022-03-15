Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2 Akwa Ibom commissioners resign to contest governorship election
Legit  - Akan Okon, the commissioner of economic development & Ibom Deep Sea Port and Sunny Ibuot, the commissioner of labour and manpower development have resigned.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Akwa Ibom Commissioner resigns to pursue governorship ambition Daily Trust:
Akwa Ibom Commissioner resigns to pursue governorship ambition
Okon, Pastor Ibuot resign from Emmanuel Vanguard News:
Okon, Pastor Ibuot resign from Emmanuel's Cabinet
Another Akwa Ibom commissioner resigns Premium Times:
Another Akwa Ibom commissioner resigns
Luke formally declares for Akwa Ibom governorship The Sun:
Luke formally declares for Akwa Ibom governorship
Akwa Ibom: Two commissioners resign as 2023 elections gather pace Business Day:
Akwa Ibom: Two commissioners resign as 2023 elections gather pace
Two Akwa Ibom Commissioners Resign, State Reasons Naija News:
Two Akwa Ibom Commissioners Resign, State Reasons


   More Picks
1 Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 "Nigerians should stop disrespecting me" - Media personality, Toke Makinwa calls out people belittling her achievements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
5 'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 12 hours ago
6 NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 11 hours ago
8 Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz, 9 hours ago
9 Russian Invasion Could Be Over By May, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Predicts - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
10 Lady stabs ex-lover to death during argument over N3,000 sharing formula - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info