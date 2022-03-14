Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


He allegedly committed N41.6 billion fraud: EFCC arrests prominent Nigerian on FBI Wanted List, US reacts
Legit  - The EFCC on Monday, March 14, said it has arrested Osondu Victor Igwilo, a suspect wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US since 2018.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

$100m fraud: US reacts as EFCC arrests wanted Osondu Igwilo, others on FBI list Daily Post:
$100m fraud: US reacts as EFCC arrests wanted Osondu Igwilo, others on FBI list
US Mission In Nigeria Reacts To EFCC’s Arrest Of Suspect On FBI Wanted List, Igwilo Sahara Reporters:
US Mission In Nigeria Reacts To EFCC’s Arrest Of Suspect On FBI Wanted List, Igwilo
Channels Television:
EFCC Arrests Nigerian Wanted By FBI Over ‘$100m Fraud’
End of the Road: EFCC nabs FBI wanted Nigerian Osondu Igwilo over $100m fraud PM News:
End of the Road: EFCC nabs FBI wanted Nigerian Osondu Igwilo over $100m fraud
US Mission In Nigeria Reacts To EFCC’s Arrest Of Suspect On FBI Wanted List, Igwilo News Breakers:
US Mission In Nigeria Reacts To EFCC’s Arrest Of Suspect On FBI Wanted List, Igwilo
US reacts to arrest of Fraudster on FBI wanted List, Osondu Victor Igwilo Politics Nigeria:
US reacts to arrest of Fraudster on FBI wanted List, Osondu Victor Igwilo
$100m fraud: US reacts as EFCC arrests wanted Osondu Igwilo, others on FBI list Online Nigeria:
$100m fraud: US reacts as EFCC arrests wanted Osondu Igwilo, others on FBI list
EFCC arrests suspect on FBI wanted list, others for $100m fraud Within Nigeria:
EFCC arrests suspect on FBI wanted list, others for $100m fraud
FBI List: EFCC Arrests Osondu Igwilo, Others For $100m Fraud Naija News:
FBI List: EFCC Arrests Osondu Igwilo, Others For $100m Fraud
EFCC Captures Wanted Fraudster on FBI List, Osondu Igwilo (Photo) Tori News:
EFCC Captures Wanted Fraudster on FBI List, Osondu Igwilo (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 "Nigerians should stop disrespecting me" - Media personality, Toke Makinwa calls out people belittling her achievements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
5 'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 12 hours ago
6 NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 11 hours ago
8 Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz, 9 hours ago
9 Russian Invasion Could Be Over By May, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Predicts - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
10 Lady stabs ex-lover to death during argument over N3,000 sharing formula - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info