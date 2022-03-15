Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lagos Road Transport Elders Union Gives National Body, NURTW 7 Days To Withdraw MC Oluomo’s Suspension
Sahara Reporters
- Lagos Road Transport Elders Union Gives National Body, NURTW 7 Days To Withdraw MC Oluomo’s Suspension
50 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
NURTW elders give national body seven days to withdraw MC Oluomo's suspension
The Nation:
NURTW crisis: Withdraw MC Oluomo's suspension - Elders
The Eagle Online:
NURTW elders give national body seven days to withdraw MC Oluomo’s suspension
News Breakers:
NURTW elders give national body seven days to withdraw MC Oluomo’s suspension
Ladun Liadi Blog:
NURTW Elders Tell National Body To Withdraw MC Oluomo’s Suspension.. Gives 7 Days Ultimatum | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
Peruzzi promises to deal with Twitter troll who called Davido's Ifeanyi his son -
Legit,
13 hours ago
2
EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
3
"Nigerians should stop disrespecting me" - Media personality, Toke Makinwa calls out people belittling her achievements -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Lady stabs ex-lover to death during argument over N3,000 sharing formula -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
5
Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage -
The Street Journal,
7 hours ago
6
'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
13 hours ago
7
NDLEA accuses Abba Kyari’s co-defendants of unruly behaviour in detention -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
8
Price hike: FG to grant airline operators licence to import aviation fuel -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
9
People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags -
Legit,
12 hours ago
10
Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others -
Talk Glitz,
10 hours ago
