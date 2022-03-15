Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Engages Lawyers To Vacate Court Order Stopping National Convention
News photo News Breakers  - APC Engages Lawyers To Vacate Court Order Stopping National Convention

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC Engages Lawyers To Vacate Court Order Stopping National Convention Channels Television:
APC Engages Lawyers To Vacate Court Order Stopping National Convention
APC’s Efforts to Vacate Order Stopping Convention Suffer Setback This Day:
APC’s Efforts to Vacate Order Stopping Convention Suffer Setback
APC Engages Lawyers To Vacate Court Order Stopping National Convention The Street Journal:
APC Engages Lawyers To Vacate Court Order Stopping National Convention
APC Engages Lawyers To Vacate Court Order Stopping National Convention The Nigeria Lawyer:
APC Engages Lawyers To Vacate Court Order Stopping National Convention
APC Takes Step To Vacate Court Order Stopping National Convention Naija News:
APC Takes Step To Vacate Court Order Stopping National Convention


   More Picks
1 EPL: Stop chanting Abramovich’s name - UK government orders Chelsea fans - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 "Nigerians should stop disrespecting me" - Media personality, Toke Makinwa calls out people belittling her achievements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': India Court Upholds Ban In Educational Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 18 hours ago
4 Court stops Shell from selling assets in Nigeria, orders deposit of $2bn in 48 hours over alleged oil spillage - The Street Journal, 12 hours ago
5 People who refuse to apologise are red flags: Korra Obidi's hubby resumes drags - Legit, 17 hours ago
6 Blackface Naija Says He’s Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy And Others - Talk Glitz, 15 hours ago
7 Russian Invasion Could Be Over By May, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Predicts - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
8 E-fraud greatest threat to digital finance, says NCC - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 He allegedly committed N41.6 billion fraud: EFCC arrests prominent Nigerian on FBI Wanted List, US reacts - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 Nigerian Military Rains Missiles On Katsina Bandits Leader’s Camp During Marriage Feast - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info