Fire Destroys Trucks At EFCC Exhibit Dump In Port Harcourt
News photo Channels Television  -   Fire has destroyed an unconfirmed number of trucks parked at a facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

