“Just Take A Look At The Person I Get To Do Life With” – Tim Godfrey As He Shares Photos Of His Fiance
News photo GL Trends  - Tim Godfrey, the Nigerian gospel singer, has unveiled the identity of his fiancée, who accepted his proposal on Valentine’s Day.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

1 EPL: Lampard breaks his hand while celebrating Alex Iwobi's goal in Everton's win against Newcastle - Daily Post, 1 day ago
2 The intended resumption of collections at the Lekki toll gate is yet another example of a serious lack of empathy by the Lagos State Government - Banky W - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Russian troops 'shoot themselves in the legs to avoid fighting in Ukraine' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Gospel singer Tim Godfrey finally unveils his fiancee's face after their engagement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 OAU student defends yahoo boys at event with reasons in video, says they have saved Nigeria from recession - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 FG will effect court ruling deleting electoral act section which bars political appointees from contesting elections - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Lady narrates how she was robbed by a bolt driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 2022 WCQ: ‘How Black Stars Can Pick World Cup Ticket Ahead Of Nigeria’ —Ghana Legend - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
9 NYSC clears air on police shooting corps member in Ibadan - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 I gave Mrs Obiano a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me – Bianca Ojukwu - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
