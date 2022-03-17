Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NYSC clears air on police shooting corps member in Ibadan
Daily Post  - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has refuted claims that the police shot at a corps member in Ibadan. Reports had alleged that a corps member was

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No corps member was shot by the police — NYSC Nigerian Tribune:
No corps member was shot by the police — NYSC
Corps Members Protest In Ibadan Over Police Shooting Some members of the National Youth Service Corps protested the shooting of one of them by police at the Orita Challenge in Ibadan, Oyo State. Credit: Tosin Media Concept The Punch:
Corps Members Protest In Ibadan Over Police Shooting Some members of the National Youth Service Corps protested the shooting of one of them by police at the Orita Challenge in Ibadan, Oyo State. Credit: Tosin Media Concept
Police denies shooting at a Corps member in Ibadan The Nation:
Police denies shooting at a Corps member in Ibadan
VIDEO: Unrest as police officer shoots corps member in Ibadan The Street Journal:
VIDEO: Unrest as police officer shoots corps member in Ibadan
We Didn’t Shoot, Corps Member Tried To Escape After Knocking Down Officer — Oyo Police The Will:
We Didn’t Shoot, Corps Member Tried To Escape After Knocking Down Officer — Oyo Police
Police Did Not Shoot Corps Member In Ibadan - PRO Naija News:
Police Did Not Shoot Corps Member In Ibadan - PRO
Police denies shooting at a Corps member in Ibadan Republican Nigeria:
Police denies shooting at a Corps member in Ibadan
Corps Member Attack Officer On Duty, Injured Officer At UCH – Police Deny Shooting NYSC Member In Ibadan Inside Oyo:
Corps Member Attack Officer On Duty, Injured Officer At UCH – Police Deny Shooting NYSC Member In Ibadan
Panic As Police Shoots At Car With Corps Members In Ibadan News Breakers:
Panic As Police Shoots At Car With Corps Members In Ibadan


   More Picks
1 EPL: Lampard breaks his hand while celebrating Alex Iwobi's goal in Everton's win against Newcastle - Daily Post, 1 day ago
2 The intended resumption of collections at the Lekki toll gate is yet another example of a serious lack of empathy by the Lagos State Government - Banky W - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Russian troops 'shoot themselves in the legs to avoid fighting in Ukraine' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Gospel singer Tim Godfrey finally unveils his fiancee's face after their engagement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 OAU student defends yahoo boys at event with reasons in video, says they have saved Nigeria from recession - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 FG will effect court ruling deleting electoral act section which bars political appointees from contesting elections - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Lady narrates how she was robbed by a bolt driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 2022 WCQ: ‘How Black Stars Can Pick World Cup Ticket Ahead Of Nigeria’ —Ghana Legend - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
9 NYSC clears air on police shooting corps member in Ibadan - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 I gave Mrs Obiano a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me – Bianca Ojukwu - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info