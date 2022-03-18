Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra monarch gives Obiano's wife 7-day ultimatum to appease land for fighting Bianca Ojukwu
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Obi of Awka Ancient Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, the Eze Uzu 111 of Awka, Obi Austin Ndigwe, has given the immediate past governor of Anambra State,

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mrs Obiano desecrated Awka land, she must appease gods - Monarch Daily Post:
Mrs Obiano desecrated Awka land, she must appease gods - Monarch
Obiano The Punch:
Obiano's wife desecrated Awka land, must appease gods - Anambra monarch
Mrs Obiano desecrated Awka land, she must appease gods – Monarch Nigerian Eye:
Mrs Obiano desecrated Awka land, she must appease gods – Monarch
Anambra monarch gives Obiano’s wife 7-day ultimatum to appease land for fighting Bianca Ojukwu Within Nigeria:
Anambra monarch gives Obiano’s wife 7-day ultimatum to appease land for fighting Bianca Ojukwu
Mrs Obiano Desecrated Awka Land, She Must Appease The gods – Monarch Screen Gist:
Mrs Obiano Desecrated Awka Land, She Must Appease The gods – Monarch
Bianca: Anambra Monarch Gives 7-days Ultimatum To Obiano Naija News:
Bianca: Anambra Monarch Gives 7-days Ultimatum To Obiano's Wife
Mrs Obiano Desecrated Awka Land, She Must Appease Gods – Monarch Tori News:
Mrs Obiano Desecrated Awka Land, She Must Appease Gods – Monarch


   More Picks
1 EPL: Lampard breaks his hand while celebrating Alex Iwobi's goal in Everton's win against Newcastle - Daily Post, 1 day ago
2 The intended resumption of collections at the Lekki toll gate is yet another example of a serious lack of empathy by the Lagos State Government - Banky W - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Russian troops 'shoot themselves in the legs to avoid fighting in Ukraine' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Gospel singer Tim Godfrey finally unveils his fiancee's face after their engagement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 OAU student defends yahoo boys at event with reasons in video, says they have saved Nigeria from recession - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 FG will effect court ruling deleting electoral act section which bars political appointees from contesting elections - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Lady narrates how she was robbed by a bolt driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 2022 WCQ: ‘How Black Stars Can Pick World Cup Ticket Ahead Of Nigeria’ —Ghana Legend - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
9 NYSC clears air on police shooting corps member in Ibadan - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 I gave Mrs Obiano a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me – Bianca Ojukwu - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info