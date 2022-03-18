Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obiano undergoing interrogation with us in Abuja – EFCC
News photo The Guardian  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says former Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra is currently in its custody undergoing interrogation after his arrest on Thursday.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

