Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Obiano undergoing interrogation with us in Abuja – EFCC
The Guardian
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says former Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra is currently in its custody undergoing interrogation after his arrest on Thursday.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Why we moved Obiano to Abuja - EFCC
Premium Times:
Obiano undergoing interrogation in Abuja, not yet released – EFCC
The News Guru:
Ex-Gov Willie Obiano undergoing interrogation, no release date yet - EFCC
The Street Journal:
Obiano Undergoing Interrogation With Us In Abuja – EFCC
The Eagle Online:
EFCC confirms Ex-Gov. Obiano is undergoing interrogation
News Breakers:
Obiano undergoing interrogation in Abuja – EFCC
More Picks
1
EPL: Lampard breaks his hand while celebrating Alex Iwobi's goal in Everton's win against Newcastle -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
2
The intended resumption of collections at the Lekki toll gate is yet another example of a serious lack of empathy by the Lagos State Government - Banky W -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Russian troops 'shoot themselves in the legs to avoid fighting in Ukraine' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Gospel singer Tim Godfrey finally unveils his fiancee's face after their engagement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
OAU student defends yahoo boys at event with reasons in video, says they have saved Nigeria from recession -
Legit,
21 hours ago
6
FG will effect court ruling deleting electoral act section which bars political appointees from contesting elections - Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Lady narrates how she was robbed by a bolt driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
2022 WCQ: ‘How Black Stars Can Pick World Cup Ticket Ahead Of Nigeria’ —Ghana Legend -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
9
NYSC clears air on police shooting corps member in Ibadan -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
I gave Mrs Obiano a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me – Bianca Ojukwu -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...