Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Na you born pikin first but Annie be number one - Angel Smith's mother, Titi tells Pero Adeyemi
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Titi Lala, the mother to Big Brother reality star, Angel Smith, has reacted to the post by Pero Adeyemi, the mother of singer Tuface Idibia's children.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yaba Left Online:
“Na you born pikin first but Annie be number one” – Angel’s mother, Titi tells 2Baba’s baby mama, Pero
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Na you born pikin first but Annie be number one” – Angel’s mother, Titi tells 2Baba’s baby mama, Pero
The Dabigal Blog:
“Na you born pikin first but Annie be number one” – Angel’s mother, Titi tells 2Baba’s baby mama, Pero
Naija Parrot:
“Na you born pikin first but Annie be number one” – Angel’s mother, Titi tells 2Baba’s baby mama, Pero
Tori News:
Na You Born Pikin First But Annie Is Number One - Angel Smith's Mother, Titi Tells Pero Adeyemi


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Health Agency, NAFDAC Destroys Fake Drugs Worth N50million In Sokoto - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Davido reacts as Dortmund official Twitter account tweets ”E Choke” - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
3 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Project Board Hid Lots Of Sensitive Information – COREN - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Russia to ensure safety, wellbeing of Nigerians — Official - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 Finland is named the world's happiest country for the fifth year running with Afghanistan named unhappiest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Police arrest woman over alleged assault on blind sister, daughter in Delta Community - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Top Ukrainain actress blown up by Russian rocket attack as she slept in her Kyiv apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 I will be a transformational leader of APC — Sen. Musa - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
10 Why I don’t like being called a celebrity –Funsho Adeolu - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info