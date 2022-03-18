Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Congratulations pour in as Nikki Laoye and Soul Snatcha finally ties the knot
Legit
- Nigerian singer Nikki Laoye has got many of her fans and followers gushing as she shares photos from her wedding ceremony to Adekunle Adeyoola aka Soul Snatcha.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Pictorial: Singer Nikki Laoye ties the knot with fiancé
Independent:
Nikki Laoye Ties Knot With Soul Snatcha
Correct NG:
Singer, Nikki Laoye and Soul Snatcha tie the knot (Photos)
Naija on Point:
Singer, Nikki Laoye and Soul Snatcha tie the knot (Photos)
News Breakers:
Pictorial: Singer Nikki Laoye ties the knot with fiancé
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Photos: Singers Nikki Laoye, Soul Snatcha Ties The Knot | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Instablog 9ja:
Singers# Nikki Laoye and husband tie the knot
More Picks
1
EPL: Lampard breaks his hand while celebrating Alex Iwobi's goal in Everton's win against Newcastle -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
2
The intended resumption of collections at the Lekki toll gate is yet another example of a serious lack of empathy by the Lagos State Government - Banky W -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Russian troops 'shoot themselves in the legs to avoid fighting in Ukraine' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Gospel singer Tim Godfrey finally unveils his fiancee's face after their engagement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
OAU student defends yahoo boys at event with reasons in video, says they have saved Nigeria from recession -
Legit,
21 hours ago
6
FG will effect court ruling deleting electoral act section which bars political appointees from contesting elections - Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Lady narrates how she was robbed by a bolt driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
2022 WCQ: ‘How Black Stars Can Pick World Cup Ticket Ahead Of Nigeria’ —Ghana Legend -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
9
NYSC clears air on police shooting corps member in Ibadan -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
I gave Mrs Obiano a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me – Bianca Ojukwu -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...