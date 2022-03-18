Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ikoyi Building Collapse: Project Board Hid Lots Of Sensitive Information – COREN
News photo Independent  - The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has revealed that that the project board in charge of the collapsed 21-storey building on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State, hid a lot of sensitive and important information.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ikoyi collapse: Contractor hid vital information, COREN tells inquest The Punch:
Ikoyi collapse: Contractor hid vital information, COREN tells inquest
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Project contractor ‘hid sensitive, important information’ – COREN Premium Times:
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Project contractor ‘hid sensitive, important information’ – COREN
Collapsed Ikoyi building contractor hid sensitive, important information -COREN The Street Journal:
Collapsed Ikoyi building contractor hid sensitive, important information -COREN
Ikoyi collapse: Contractor hid vital information, COREN tells inquest Nigerian Eye:
Ikoyi collapse: Contractor hid vital information, COREN tells inquest
Ikoyi building collapse: Project board hid sensitive information, COREN tells inquest Within Nigeria:
Ikoyi building collapse: Project board hid sensitive information, COREN tells inquest
Ikoyi Building Collapse: COREN Reveals How Contractor Hid Vital Information Talk Glitz:
Ikoyi Building Collapse: COREN Reveals How Contractor Hid Vital Information
Ikoyi collapse: Contractor hid vital information, COREN tells inquest Affairs TV:
Ikoyi collapse: Contractor hid vital information, COREN tells inquest
Ikoyi collapse: Contractor hid vital information, COREN tells inquest News Breakers:
Ikoyi collapse: Contractor hid vital information, COREN tells inquest
Ikoyi Collapse: Contractor Hid Vital Information – COREN Tells Inquest Online Nigeria:
Ikoyi Collapse: Contractor Hid Vital Information – COREN Tells Inquest
Ikoyi Collapse: Contractor Hid Vital Information Republican Nigeria:
Ikoyi Collapse: Contractor Hid Vital Information


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Health Agency, NAFDAC Destroys Fake Drugs Worth N50million In Sokoto - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Davido reacts as Dortmund official Twitter account tweets ”E Choke” - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
3 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Project Board Hid Lots Of Sensitive Information – COREN - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Russia to ensure safety, wellbeing of Nigerians — Official - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 Finland is named the world's happiest country for the fifth year running with Afghanistan named unhappiest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Police arrest woman over alleged assault on blind sister, daughter in Delta Community - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Top Ukrainain actress blown up by Russian rocket attack as she slept in her Kyiv apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 I will be a transformational leader of APC — Sen. Musa - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
10 Why I don’t like being called a celebrity –Funsho Adeolu - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info