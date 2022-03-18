EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Fighters Sack Nigerian Army Base, Kill Newly Recruited Soldier









A newly recruited soldier identified only as Jamilu has been confirmed killed after a deadly ambush by militants belonging to the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).



