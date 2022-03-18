Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
(VIDEO) Young lady laments bitterly after her boyfriend left her to marry a girl his mom chose for him
Oyo Gist
- A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out after her longtime boyfriend abandoned her to marry a girl…
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
More Picks
1
EPL: Lampard breaks his hand while celebrating Alex Iwobi's goal in Everton's win against Newcastle -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
2
The intended resumption of collections at the Lekki toll gate is yet another example of a serious lack of empathy by the Lagos State Government - Banky W -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Russian troops 'shoot themselves in the legs to avoid fighting in Ukraine' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Gospel singer Tim Godfrey finally unveils his fiancee's face after their engagement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
OAU student defends yahoo boys at event with reasons in video, says they have saved Nigeria from recession -
Legit,
21 hours ago
6
FG will effect court ruling deleting electoral act section which bars political appointees from contesting elections - Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Lady narrates how she was robbed by a bolt driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
2022 WCQ: ‘How Black Stars Can Pick World Cup Ticket Ahead Of Nigeria’ —Ghana Legend -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
9
NYSC clears air on police shooting corps member in Ibadan -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
I gave Mrs Obiano a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me – Bianca Ojukwu -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
