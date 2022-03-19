Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why I slapped Obiano’s wife publicly – Bianca Ojukwu
Top Naija  - Nigerian politician, diplomat, lawyer, and businesswoman, Bianca Ojukwu has revealed why she gave the immediate past first lady of Anambra state, Ebele Obiano, a dirty slap.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I Slapped Obiano’s Wife – Bianca Ojukwu Leadership:
Why I Slapped Obiano’s Wife – Bianca Ojukwu
I slapped Obiano’s wife in self defence, says Bianca Ojukwu The Nation:
I slapped Obiano’s wife in self defence, says Bianca Ojukwu
Why I Slapped Obiano’s Wife – Bianca Ojukwu Infotrust News:
Why I Slapped Obiano’s Wife – Bianca Ojukwu
I slapped Obiano’s wife in self defence, says Bianca Ojukwu Olajide TV:
I slapped Obiano’s wife in self defence, says Bianca Ojukwu


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Health Agency, NAFDAC Destroys Fake Drugs Worth N50million In Sokoto - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Davido reacts as Dortmund official Twitter account tweets ”E Choke” - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
3 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Project Board Hid Lots Of Sensitive Information – COREN - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Russia to ensure safety, wellbeing of Nigerians — Official - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 Finland is named the world's happiest country for the fifth year running with Afghanistan named unhappiest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Top Ukrainain actress blown up by Russian rocket attack as she slept in her Kyiv apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 I will be a transformational leader of APC — Sen. Musa - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
9 Why I don’t like being called a celebrity –Funsho Adeolu - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Court jails five for Internet fraud in Ilorin - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info