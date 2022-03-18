Ex-beauty Queen, Anita Uwagbale, recreates her bikini look from MBGN 2004





The mum of three shared the photo as she turns a year older.







See more photo Linda Ikeji Blog - Ex-beauty Queen, Anita Uwagbale, recreated her bikini look of when she won MBGN 2004.The mum of three shared the photo as she turns a year older.See more photo



News Credibility Score: 99%