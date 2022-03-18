Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form
The Punch  - Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Omisore to contest APC National Secretary, submits nomination form Daily Post:
Omisore to contest APC National Secretary, submits nomination form
Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form News Breakers:
Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form
Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form Republican Nigeria:
Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form
Ex-Osun Deputy Governor, Omisore Submits Bid to Become APC National Secretary NPO Reports:
Ex-Osun Deputy Governor, Omisore Submits Bid to Become APC National Secretary


   More Picks
1 EPL: Lampard breaks his hand while celebrating Alex Iwobi's goal in Everton's win against Newcastle - Daily Post, 1 day ago
2 The intended resumption of collections at the Lekki toll gate is yet another example of a serious lack of empathy by the Lagos State Government - Banky W - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Russian troops 'shoot themselves in the legs to avoid fighting in Ukraine' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Gospel singer Tim Godfrey finally unveils his fiancee's face after their engagement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 OAU student defends yahoo boys at event with reasons in video, says they have saved Nigeria from recession - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 FG will effect court ruling deleting electoral act section which bars political appointees from contesting elections - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Lady narrates how she was robbed by a bolt driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 2022 WCQ: ‘How Black Stars Can Pick World Cup Ticket Ahead Of Nigeria’ —Ghana Legend - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
9 NYSC clears air on police shooting corps member in Ibadan - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 I gave Mrs Obiano a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me – Bianca Ojukwu - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info