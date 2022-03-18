Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
I will be a transformational leader of APC — Sen. Musa
The Eagle Online
- Musa made the promise while submitting his completed nomination and expression of interest forms on Friday in Abuja.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
I’ll be APC transformational leader – Senator Musa
The Sun:
I’ll be APC transformational leader – Sen. Musa – The Sun Nigeria
News Diary Online:
I’ll be APC transformational leader – Sen. Musa
PM News:
I’ll be a transformational leader in APC – Sen. Musa - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
I’ll Be APC Transformational Leader – Senator Musa
News Breakers:
I’ll be a transformational leader in APC – Sen. Musa
More Picks
1
Nigerian Health Agency, NAFDAC Destroys Fake Drugs Worth N50million In Sokoto -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
2
Davido reacts as Dortmund official Twitter account tweets ”E Choke” -
Correct NG,
11 hours ago
3
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Project Board Hid Lots Of Sensitive Information – COREN -
Independent,
23 hours ago
4
Russia to ensure safety, wellbeing of Nigerians — Official -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
5
Finland is named the world's happiest country for the fifth year running with Afghanistan named unhappiest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
7
Top Ukrainain actress blown up by Russian rocket attack as she slept in her Kyiv apartment -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
I will be a transformational leader of APC — Sen. Musa -
The Eagle Online,
12 hours ago
9
Why I don’t like being called a celebrity –Funsho Adeolu -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
10
Court jails five for Internet fraud in Ilorin -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...