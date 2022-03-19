Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Detained Ex-Anambra Governor, Obiano, Faces Probe Over N17billion Paris Refund, N37billion Vote Withdrawn In Cash
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Detained Ex-Anambra Governor, Obiano, Faces Probe Over N17billion Paris Refund, N37billion Vote Withdrawn In Cash

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Detained Ex-Anambra Governor, Obiano, Faces Probe Over N17billion Paris Refund, N37billion Vote Withdrawn In Cash News Breakers:
Detained Ex-Anambra Governor, Obiano, Faces Probe Over N17billion Paris Refund, N37billion Vote Withdrawn In Cash
Detained Former Governor, Faces Probe Over N17billion Paris Refund, N37billion Vote Withdrawn In Cash Nigeria Breaking News:
Detained Former Governor, Faces Probe Over N17billion Paris Refund, N37billion Vote Withdrawn In Cash
Detained Ex-Anambra Governor, Obiano, Faces Probe Over N17billion Paris Refund, N37billion Vote Withdrawn In Cash Tori News:
Detained Ex-Anambra Governor, Obiano, Faces Probe Over N17billion Paris Refund, N37billion Vote Withdrawn In Cash


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Health Agency, NAFDAC Destroys Fake Drugs Worth N50million In Sokoto - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Davido reacts as Dortmund official Twitter account tweets ”E Choke” - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
3 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Project Board Hid Lots Of Sensitive Information – COREN - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Russia to ensure safety, wellbeing of Nigerians — Official - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 Finland is named the world's happiest country for the fifth year running with Afghanistan named unhappiest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Top Ukrainain actress blown up by Russian rocket attack as she slept in her Kyiv apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 I will be a transformational leader of APC — Sen. Musa - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
9 Why I don’t like being called a celebrity –Funsho Adeolu - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Court jails five for Internet fraud in Ilorin - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info