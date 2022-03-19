Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sharing Tuface with other women most painful – Annie Idibia
News photo The News Guru  - Celebrating 10 years of being together as husband and wife Actress, Annie Idibia, wife of Nigerian singer Tuface has opened up on some of the challenges and pains she’s going through in her marriage with the artiste.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sharing Tuface with other women is painful - Annie Idibia Daily Post:
Sharing Tuface with other women is painful - Annie Idibia
It’s painful sharing 2Baba with other women: Annie speaks - P.M. News PM News:
It’s painful sharing 2Baba with other women: Annie speaks - P.M. News
It’s painful sharing 2Baba with other women: Annie speaks News Breakers:
It’s painful sharing 2Baba with other women: Annie speaks
It’s Painful Sharing Musician Husband, 2Baba, With Other Women, Says Wife, Annie Global Upfront:
It’s Painful Sharing Musician Husband, 2Baba, With Other Women, Says Wife, Annie


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Health Agency, NAFDAC Destroys Fake Drugs Worth N50million In Sokoto - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Davido reacts as Dortmund official Twitter account tweets ”E Choke” - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
3 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Project Board Hid Lots Of Sensitive Information – COREN - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Russia to ensure safety, wellbeing of Nigerians — Official - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 Finland is named the world's happiest country for the fifth year running with Afghanistan named unhappiest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Top Ukrainain actress blown up by Russian rocket attack as she slept in her Kyiv apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 I will be a transformational leader of APC — Sen. Musa - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
9 Why I don’t like being called a celebrity –Funsho Adeolu - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Court jails five for Internet fraud in Ilorin - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info