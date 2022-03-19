Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Divorce: Why I can't tell my side of the story, dancer Korra Obidi opens up
News photo The Punch  - Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has revealed why she couldn't tell her side of the story in the ongoing divorce saga with her American husband, Justin Dean.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Divorce: Dancer Korra Obidi Reveals Why She Can’t Tell Her Side Of The Story Independent:
Divorce: Dancer Korra Obidi Reveals Why She Can’t Tell Her Side Of The Story
Divorce: Why I can’t tell my side of the story, dancer Korra Obidi opens up Nigerian Eye:
Divorce: Why I can’t tell my side of the story, dancer Korra Obidi opens up
Popular Dancer, Korra Obidi breaks down in tears as she Reveals Actual Reason for her divorce Oyo Gist:
Popular Dancer, Korra Obidi breaks down in tears as she Reveals Actual Reason for her divorce
Dancer, Korra Obidi finally opens up about her marriage crisis News Wire NGR:
Dancer, Korra Obidi finally opens up about her marriage crisis
Divorce: Why I can’t tell my side of the story, dancer Korra Obidi opens up News Breakers:
Divorce: Why I can’t tell my side of the story, dancer Korra Obidi opens up
Divorce: I’ve Been Faking It All, I’m Just Trying To Be Strong For My Girls – Korra Obidi [Video] Online Nigeria:
Divorce: I’ve Been Faking It All, I’m Just Trying To Be Strong For My Girls – Korra Obidi [Video]
“I Will Tell My Side of Story When I’m Stronger”- Korra Obidi in Tears As She Pleads With Fans Gist Lovers:
“I Will Tell My Side of Story When I’m Stronger”- Korra Obidi in Tears As She Pleads With Fans
Divorce: I Kanyi Daily:
Divorce: I've Been Faking It All, I’m Just Trying To Be Strong For My Girls – Korra Obidi


   More Picks
1 Davido reacts as Dortmund official Twitter account tweets ”E Choke” - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
2 Finland is named the world's happiest country for the fifth year running with Afghanistan named unhappiest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Top Ukrainain actress blown up by Russian rocket attack as she slept in her Kyiv apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Divorce: Why I can't tell my side of the story, dancer Korra Obidi opens up - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Police arrest woman over alleged assault on blind sister, daughter in Delta Community - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s Exam Body, JAMB, Laments Poor Turnout For UTME Registration, Says No Extension - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 Pictorial: Ex-Super Eagles player Justice Christopher buried in Jos - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 I will be a transformational leader of APC — Sen. Musa - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
9 Ukraine: Why Putin must fail - UK PM Johnson - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Gunmen burn down house of Ohaneze president, Prof Obiozor in Imo - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info